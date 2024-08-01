Sukkur-Karachi air ambulance service in pipeline: Kumail Shah

The eighth budget meeting for the fiscal year 2024-25 was convened at the District Council Hall, presided over by Chairman Syed Kamal Haider Shah.

During the session, council members tabled various proposals, which were subsequently approved by a majority vote. Key approvals included a grant of Rs 20 million for free medical treatment of underprivileged patients at Sukkur Blood Bank Hospital, as well as Rs 5 million for the construction of an additional emergency ward at Sukkur Civil Hospital.

The meeting gave the green light to a proposal to levy new taxes on industrial establishments, cold storage facilities, fueling stations, LPG outlets( registered), poultry farms, and other commercial ventures in Sukkur.

Furthermore, the meeting approved a revision of the existing tax structure and rental fees for shops of District Council. It also approved to establish mud checkpoints to enhance the security of police personnel. A proposal for transportation facilities for students from rural areas enrolled in Aror University’s Art and Architecture programs was presented in the council, and a bus was approved by a majority vote.

Earlier, a lucky draw was held for Umrah tickets for District Council employees (grades 1-11), in which two employees, Allah Bakhsh Katpar and Kazim Sarohi, were declared winners.

Addressing the session, Chairman Syed Kumail Haider Shah said that several beneficial proposals are being considered, including the Sukkur to Karachi air ambulance service, which are currently under discussion with relevant parties.

He assured that the District Council is making every effort to utilize its available resources to provide maximum facilities to the public in all union councils of Sukkur. He announced that rural households will be equipped with solar panels, complete with batteries, fans, sewing machines, and water pumps.

Furthermore, the District Council Sukkur has collaborated with the Turkish organization, Tika to install solar energy systems in schools and hospitals across the union councils.

Chairman District Council Sukkur revealed that a special grant of Rs. 600 million has been sanctioned by the Chief Minister Sindh for the District Council. He also highlighted several flagship initiatives undertaken by the District Council Sukkur, which have garnered immense popularity.

These include the installation of an RO plant worth Rs. 5 million at Aror University, the establishment of a Dawood ZzEngineering University campus, the initiation of the admission process, and the provision of scholarships for students.

Moreover, CSS preparatory classes will be conducted at IBA Sukkur University. These initiatives are poised to bring about significant benefits to the region, fostering education and development in Sukkur.