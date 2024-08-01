Govt committed to vision of digital KP: KPITB’s MD

Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Akif Khan on Wednesday said that the government was committed to achieving its vision of “digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.’

He expressed these views while addressing the three-day interactive Build Entrepreneurship Skills Training (BEST) boot camp organized by Research Education Development (RED) International with the support of the US Consulate Peshawar and the KPITB. The boot camp was held at KPITB’s incubation center, Durshal Peshawar, aiming to enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs on concepts such as design thinking, business model canvas, finance, legal, and marketing. During the training camp, 18 startups were screened, and participants were enabled to improve their business plans and prepare their sales pitches.