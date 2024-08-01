PM hails Fatima Jinnah’s pioneering role in Pakistan’s history

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary, lauding her significant contributions during the Pakistan Movement and for promoting democracy in the country. “While celebrating Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah’s birth anniversary, we reflect on her significant contributions alongside our esteemed founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the struggle for independence,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. He said that late Fatima Jinnah’s commitment to promoting democracy was both remarkable and inspirational. “She remains a respected and beloved role model for all Pakistanis, embodying the spirit of resilience and dedication. The enduring legacy she left behind will continue to illuminate our path forward,” he added.