Ipsos Hosts ‘Hum(AI)n Expedition’ in Karachi

Ipsos in Pakistan presented innovative insights at the “Hum(AI)n Expedition” event held at Marriott Karachi. The session focused on international best practices in qualitative research, emphasizing the integration of Humanized AI (Artificial Intelligence + Human Intelligence). By comparing global methodologies with local practices, the event showcased the potential for innovation within Pakistan’s research sector, highlighting how AI combined with human insight can enhance consumer understanding and drive business growth.

Cristina Craciun, Global President of Motivational Research at Ipsos Understanding Unlimited, delivered the keynote address. Insights were also shared by Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO and MD of Ipsos in Pakistan, and Sahira Muzaffar, Director of Ipsos Understanding Unlimited in Pakistan. The event drew CEOs, directors, and marketers from prominent multinational companies, keen to delve into innovative qualitative research practices.

In her keynote address, Cristina Craciun emphasized the transformative potential of qualitative research through hands-on practices and interactive sessions. She stressed the importance of integrating global best practices with local insights to drive innovation, demonstrating how combining AI with human intelligence can significantly improve consumer understanding and business growth.

Building on Cristina’s insights, the event highlighted the urgent need to understand human behavior in an era marked by deepfake technology and declining trust. It underscored the critical importance of balancing AI with human intelligence to navigate these challenges effectively. Participants learned how global best practices, combined with local insights, can enhance qualitative research methods.