Growth of employees top priority, says SSRL chief

Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) is committed to the well-being and growth of its employees, a top company official has said.

Mr Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, said that his company which is working on a mega project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was delighted to have recently been chosen among winners of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Employer of the Year Awards 2024. He added that SSRL will continue to strive to improve working conditions of hundreds of its employees. “We at SSRL have always been a company that sees great value in our workforce and we will continue to make efforts for their well-being and growth as it is among our top priorities,” commented Mr. Li Jigen.

Pakistan Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project, led and invested by Shanghai Electric, includes 2×660MW high-parameter coal-fired generating units, supported by an annual output of 7.8 million tons of lignite open-pit coal mine. It is a key project in the “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” energy cooperation projects. The Project is capable of meeting the electricity demands of 4 million households in Pakistan, bringing significant social and economic significance in reducing fuel imports, saving foreign exchange reserves and enhancing energy security.