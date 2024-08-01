Gujranwala court orders release of Aliya Hamza

A session court in Gujranwala has ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aliya Hamza in a case pertaining to riots on May 9. As per details, the session court heard the bail plea as the ATC judge was on leave and it was approved against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000. Earlier on June 7, an anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala granted a four-day physical remand of PTI leader Aliya Hamza in the May 9 violence case. The PTI leader was produced before the Gujranwala court wherein police sought her 14-day remand. The court rejected police request and granted four-day physical remand to Aliya Hamza. It also directed authorities to present her at next hearing. Police on June 6 re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aliya Hamza in another case pertaining to violence on May 9. The police officials stated that the PTI activist was arrested from outside the Sargodha jail. Police officials further said that Aliya Hamza wanted to Gujranwala police in a case related to violence on May 9. It is pertinent to mention here that Aliya Hamza is facing several vandalism cases after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI founder from Islamabad High Court premises. Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday. The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order. Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.