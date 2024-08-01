Bahawalpur police confirm killing of 3 bandits

The district police have officially confirmed that three bandits had been killed in cross firing took place in Khairpur Tamewali area late night.

A spokesman of Bahawalpur police told media persons here that three bandits who were involved in snatching money on gunpoint from a shopkeeper and subjugating him of violence were killed in cross firing in Khairpur Tamewali area.

Narrating the details, he said that three armed bandits riding motorcycle snatched cash Rs 20,000 from a shopkeeper in Madina Chowk area of Khairpur Tamewali tehsil and tortured him. The robbers managed to flee from the scene, however, the local people made phone call to the police helpline, he said.

He further said that the personnel of the district police and Elite Force were already presented on roads for security duty who chased the bandits. Police team signaled the bandits to stop their bike but instead stopping their motorcycle, they opened indiscriminate fire at the police party, the spokesman said, adding that in cross firing, the bandits were killed. The police have been investigating into the incident. Further probe was underway.