Roads cleared for traffic after Kurram ceasefire: commissioner

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah Wednesday said that after a ceasefire in Kurram District, in the next stage, all roads of the entire district will be secured and opened for traffic.

Similarly, a plan is being devised with the cooperation of the local elders for provision of food items in the district through conveyance. This he said while presiding over a meeting held with the representative Jirga of Tori and Bangash Tribes in the district conference room. DIG Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, DPO Kurram Nisar Ahmed and authorities concerned of the respective departments and institutions also attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire with the full cooperation of local elders and security forces throughout the district. The meeting also appreciated the role and cooperation of the elders of the area in bringing ceasefire and maintaining peace in the district.

On this occasion, the Tori and Bangash Tribes besides presenting their demands also condemned the recent unpleasant incidents in strong words and demanded legal action against the responsible persons.

DIG Kohat Sher Akbar Khan said that District Police Officer Hangu and District Police Officer Kohat have been directed to immediately investigate the untoward incidents of Kurram district, arrest the accused and take strict action against those who show negligence.

Commissioner Kohat appealed to the people of District Kurram to remain peaceful and help the government and law enforcement agencies for maintaining lasting and durable peace in the district. The meeting expressed grief and sorrow over the losses of life and properties during the recent riots across the district and special prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the deceased and early recovery of the injured people.