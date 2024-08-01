PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to CTD

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan has also been arrested in connection with a terrorism case. The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted a two-day physical remand to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to media reports, Hasan’s arrest came following the statement of Ahmed Janjua. The CTD presented Hasan before the ATC, where Judge Tahir Abbas Supra presided over the hearing. Hasan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, represented him in court.

During the hearing, Judge Supra inquired if Hasan had undergone a medical examination, to which Hasan confirmed he had. Despite medical issues, Hasan was shifted to jail. Bukhari argued that Hasan was placed on judicial remand by the FIA the previous day and questioned the timing of the CTD’s arrest. The prosecution clarified that Hasan was included in the investigation yesterday, but the formal arrest was made today.

The judge noted that the supplementary report from July 30 indicated Hasan was included in the investigation from the court premises. Bukhari contended that this implied Hasan was effectively arrested yesterday and highlighted that Hasan had been in FIA custody for the past eight days.

He also pointed out that PTI leader was not named in the FIR but was arrested based on Janjua’s statement, alleging that Hasan had given Janjua Rs300,000 to incite terror. Bukhari argued that a physical remand was unnecessary for recovering the money. Bukhari further noted that the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court had previously ordered the return of 32 individuals’ mobile phones. Hasan’s mobile phone and laptop remain with the FIA, which had led to his judicial remand.

The court asked the CTD to justify the need for a physical remand. The prosecutor stated they needed to investigate the names of those who supplied explosive materials and apprehend them. Subsequently, the court granted a two-day physical remand of Raoof Hasan to the CTD.