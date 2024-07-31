Dismal Representation

Despite having a rich history in various sports, Pakistan has failed to make a mark on the international stage. The latest debacle at the Paris Olympics where a country of 240 million could not find more than seven representatives has highlighted the dismal state of sports in Pakistan and raised serious questions about the future of the country’s athletic endeavours. The dismal reality check by a commentator in Paris prompted a wave of disappointment on social media but mere anger or frustration cannot undo decades of neglect. Have we already forgotten how we had sent eight ministers to the Beijing Olympics as delegates for a single athlete in 2022?

One of the primary reasons for Pakistan’s poor performance in such international events is the lack of investment in sports. While other countries allocate significant resources towards the development of their athletes, Pakistan has failed to prioritize sports at the national level. As a result, athletes lack the necessary infrastructure, training facilities, and financial support needed to compete at the highest level.

That the selection process for national teams is often marred by favouritism and nepotism, with talented athletes being overlooked in favour of those with connections remains an open secret.

However, just as damaging is the government’s lack of interest in talent identification programs that can nurture young athletes. Many talented individuals go unnoticed due to the absence of a structured system that can identify and develop their skills, as a result of which, Pakistan’s talent pool remains untapped.

The case of Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s javelin thrower at the Paris Olympics, for instance, epitomizes the challenges faced by Pakistani athletes.

To improve Pakistan’s soft image, the government must allocate sufficient funds towards sports development, establish transparent selection criteria, and invest in talent identification programs. Additionally, there is a need to crack down on corruption and nepotism within sports federations to ensure a level playing field for all athletes. *