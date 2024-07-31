Imran Khan seeks talks with military

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced his readiness to negotiate with the military and called on the army to appoint a representative for the talks.

In an informal conversation with journalists in court, Khan expressed his desire for dialogue with the military and clarified that he has never accused the military but has offered constructive criticism. He likened the military to a spoiled child in a household, explaining that just as a wayward child is critiqued, the military was criticized as criticism is the essence of democracy.

When questioned by a journalist about his recent statements suggesting a desire to reconcile with the military despite previously levelling accusations against it and its leadership, Khan emphasized that he has never made accusations, only criticisms.

He insisted that no one should teach them that the military has never made mistakes. Khan further remarked that General Ziaul Haq was behind the execution of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and General Yahya Khan was responsible for the fall of Dhaka. He argued that if injustices occur, criticism of the military should not be silenced.

However, earlier in May, Imran Khan refused to bend to the military’s demands, rejecting calls to apologize for the May 9 events and distancing his party from last year’s violent protests that erupted across the nation following his arrest.

“Why should the onus be on me to apologise? The apology should be directed towards me,” the ousted prime minister said during a casual interaction with reporters at Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

Separately, Imran Khan on Tuesday sought post-arrest bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore over a dozen cases related to the May 9 riots, for which the high court had set aside his physical remand.