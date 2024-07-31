Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh claimed the first gold medal of her just-burgeoning career Monday night with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics.

The 17-year-old McIntosh collected her first medal of any color on the opening night of swimming, taking a silver in the 400 freestyle behind Ariarne Titmus – and ahead of Katie Ledecky.

Now, McIntosh has the best color of all.

She pushed the pace hard through the first half of the grueling race – the butterfly and backstroke legs – to leave everyone in her wake except American Katie Grimes.

McIntosh was under her own world-record pace, but couldn’t keep it going. She touched in 4 minutes, 27.71 seconds, more than three seconds off the mark of 4:24.38 she set at the Canadian trials in May.