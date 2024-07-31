Japan surges past China for men’s gymnastics team gold

The Japanese men’s gymnastics team claimed Olympic gold with an epic comeback over its top rival.

With China looking poised to claim its first Olympic title in 12 years with one rotation to go, Japan surged ahead to win the Paris Olympics men´s team competition Monday after an intense and nail-biting duel.

The Japanese overtook their rivals on the final rotation, after China´s Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar. Japan won with a small margin of 0.532 points.

The Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008.

The Chinese had dominated qualifying ahead of Japan, the reigning world champion.

They faced off in the same group, starting their competition on floor exercise. China looked set for its first gold medal in the competition since 2012 after taking the lead midway through the competition.

But Takaaki Sugino, Shinnosuke Oka and Tokyo Olympics all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto nailed Japan´s comeback with excellent displays on the horizontal bar while Sue faltered.