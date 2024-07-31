New Zealand to play China in Olympic sevens quarters

Defending champions New Zealand set up a quarter-final against China at the Olympic sevens at the Stade de France on Monday. The Kiwi women, fellow favourites Australia, France and the US had all already qualified for the knock-out stages after winning the two opening pool matches on Sunday.

Another sell-out crowd of 69,000 packed into France’s national stadium to watch New Zealand, gold medallists at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, run out 38-7 winners over Fiji. Tries from Jorja Miller, Stacey Waaka and Jazmin Felix-Hotham, all converted by Risi Pouri-Lane, saw them build a 21-0 lead at half-time in scorching weather.

Waaka got her second, while Manaia Nuku and Michaela Blyde also scored tries in the second period, Fiji grabbing a consolation through Adi Vani Buleki.

The result meant that Tokyo bronze medallists Fiji, who suffered a surprise 40-12 defeat by China on Monday, missed out on the quarter-finals. China — who made the Olympic cut after winning a repechage competition — qualify as the second best team finishing in third spot in the three pools.

New Zealand’s trans-Tasman rivals Australia, winners at the 2016 Rio Games, topped Pool B and will play Ireland in the quarters. The match is a re-run of both sides’ final pool match earlier Monday, when the Australians were made to work very hard before running out 19-14 winners.