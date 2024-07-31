Irrfan Khan’s batch mate claims having premonitions about actor’s death

Mita Vashisht, who was Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s batchmate in New Delhi’s National School of Drama, has claimed to have had premonitions before the actor’s death.

During an interview with an Indian YouTuber, the “Ghulam” actress said that she had a long discussion with the actor in her dreams around 10 days before his death.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, 53, died in April 2020, after a years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’ which was released after his death in 2020 and tells the story of a father-daughter relationship. Khan, who portrayed actress Radhika Madan’s father in the movie, posthumously won Best Actor and Lifetime Achievement at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

Recalling the days prior to his death, Mita Vashisht claimed Khan told her in her dream, “We have not met in a long time.”.

According to the actress, her dream was filled with laughs and lasted for almost an hour. Vashisht said that she felt Khan was going to leave the world after she woke up from her dream. “I had a feeling that he would be soon gone, maybe in a day or two. He will not survive.” Mita Vashisht revealed that she called a friend to find Irrfan Khan’s whereabouts to meet him, however, she was told that the Bollywood star was spending time with his family. The actress said that she attended Khan’s funeral, however, she was not allowed to enter the cemetery as she was a woman and she stood outside near the barricade.

According to Vashisht, the procession was initially going in the opposite direction, however, it suddenly changed direction and walked past her.

“I laughed and told myself, see he came to say goodbye to me,” the actress concluded.