Shepherd of Swat regales listeners with song in ancient language

Twenty-year-old shepherd Nizamuddin Torwali of Swat District sings in an ancient, endangered language spoken only by around 100,000 people worldwide.

Torwali is the breakout star of the latest season of Coke Studio. His song has been viewed almost 7 million times on YouTube since its release over two weeks ago.

Torwali was first noticed by Coke Studio Pakistan producer Zulfikar Jabbar Khan, popularly known as “Xulfi,” who came across a YouTube video of him singing a “Zo” or “Zjo,” a traditional folk song, while tending to his animals in the highland pastures.

The video of the performance, recorded by foreign tourists in 2021, was widely shared on social media platforms.

“Before Coke Studio appearance], I had never travelled outside Tape Si Baan, nor did I study at school,” Torwali told Arab News in an interview.

“I only played cricket, hung out with my friends throughout my life and looked after my cattle. This was my whole life.”

But things have changed after Coke Studio for Torwali: “I am really happy with the response, respect and fame I have received after the song featured in Coke Studio and many people know me now.”

“I want the Zjo to go viral, not only in Pakistan but worldwide,” Torwali said. “The world should know that Nizam is singing. I don’t want to end it here but would like to continue singing. This is just the beginning.”