CTD foils terror plot, arrests two in Hyderabad

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in an operation in Hyderabad arrested two alleged terrorists, while the third one fled taking advantage of the darkness. According to the CTD, those arrested were the members of the Sindh Revolution Army and explosives were also recovered from their possession in large quantities. DIG CTD Asif Ijaz Sheikh said that the bomb disposal squad had been called in and explosives were being examined. In an incident reported from Jamshoro, CTD Police Hyderabad In-charge Asif Hayat remained unhurt when terrorists attacked the mobile van he was travelling in.

The CTD team came under attack when it was on its way to Kotri for an operation against terrorists.

Hayat received two bullets; however, he remained safe as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The CTD personnel retaliated. The exchange of fire between the two groups continued till last reports came in. The department officials said that the area had been cordoned off and additional contingents had been called in.