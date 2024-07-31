Daily Times

More flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

inp

Another eight international and domestic flights were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to technical and operational reasons on Tuesday. AirBlue flight PA-200 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled while AirSial flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore was also called off.

Serene Air flight ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad was shelved while another Serene Air flight ER- 554 from Karachi to Peshawar was also cancelled.

Serene Air flights ER-522 and ER-524 from Karachi to Lahore were also called off. PIA flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore was shelved while Fly Baghdad flight IF-334 from Karachi to Najaf was also cancelled. Another PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad was facing a delay of over one hour.

 

