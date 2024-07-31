Four killed in rains, floods as remnants of weakened Gaemi lash south China

Torrential rain and flooding in China’s southern Hunan province has killed four people and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents, Chinese state media said on Tuesday, as remnants of the now weakened Typhoon Gaemi continue to lash the country.

The province has been particularly hard-hit by several days of heavy rain which has breached major dikes and dams, and flooded large swathes of crop land, according to state media. In Zixing county, almost 90,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather which has damaged some 1,400 homes and led to the collapse of about 1,300 roads, the People’s Daily website reported. Several villages have also lost power. Meteorological experts said the combination of a weather system from the typhoon, which has been downgraded, and a southwest monsoon has created conditions for heavy rain and high-humidity, according to Beijing News.