Stakeholders vow to expedite efforts to combat human trafficking

Stakeholders from various international organizations and the Pakistan Government Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration and accelerating efforts to combat human trafficking.

During an event organized to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the emphasis was placed on protecting children and upholding the rights and dignity of those at risk of exploitation.

The event, under the global theme ‘Leave no child behind in the fight against human trafficking’, was a collaborative effort organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), the International Labour Organzation (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), in partnership with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Observed annually on July 30th, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons aims to raise awareness about human trafficking and advocate for protection of victims’ rights. This year’s global campaign urges accelerated action to end child trafficking and labour issues.

The event was aimed to raise awareness about the prevalence and impact of child trafficking and labour in Pakistan while highlighting the collaborative efforts and commitments of various organizations in combating human trafficking. It also recognized national partners and stakeholders making significant contributions to the fight against human trafficking in Pakistan.

During the event, UN agencies and partner organizations reiterated their commitment to addressing human trafficking through inclusive and collaborative efforts at all levels. Moreover, the event provided a platform for sharing knowledge, strategies, and best practices through presentations, expert opinions, and discussions.

In his opening remarks, the Additional Director General of FIA, Abbas Ahsan said: “Our society as a whole and practitioners including law enforcement in particular must acknowledge what constitutes trafficking; it’s prevalence in Pakistan and the impact it has on the lives of people especially children.”

Country Representatives from UNODC, ICMPD, ILO, IOM, SSDO, and FIA underscored the importance attached to the protection of children and stressed that targeted measures are essential to reduce their vulnerability to trafficking.

Dr Jeremy Milsom, Representative UNODC Country Office Pakistan, invited Ms. Shahida Gillani, Programme Officer Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling to read the message of UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly with the audience.

Ms Gilani highlighted in her message, this year’s theme focuses on child victims which have tripled over the past 15 years. She also shared, according to UNODC’s data, globally, children account for one-third of trafficking victims.

Geir Tonstol, Country Director for the ILO Pakistan, said, “The ILO recognizes the urgent need to combat human trafficking, a grave issue disproportionately effecting the most vulnerable, especially children. With a staggering 3.3 million children trafficked worldwide, it is crucial for state systems to adopt integrated approaches that prioritize child protection.

By leveraging forums like this, we can expand partnerships and collaborate with like-minded organizations to support Pakistan’s progress towards a fairer and more equitable society.”

Vincent Matteau, Senior Programme Coordinator at IOM, emphasized the urgent need to combat child trafficking by establishing stronger partnerships and improving migration management. “IOM is committed to expanding safe and legal migration channels, while addressing trafficking and smuggling through a comprehensive approach. This multifaceted strategy focuses on improving migration management, raising awareness, strengthening legal frameworks and victim support mechanisms, and facilitating safe mobility, return, and reintegration.”

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, highlighted the importance of a systematic approach to victim identification and referral, especially for vulnerable groups, and ensuring they receive tailored support.

Additionally, he stressed the need for greater public awareness and data-driven strategies to effectively address and prevent trafficking. SSDO is committed to implementing these measures and ensuring that all efforts to combat trafficking are comprehensively supported, he added.

Fawad Haider, Head of Office at ICMPD, emphasized the theme ‘Leave no child behind in the fight against human trafficking’ underscores the critical need for collaborative efforts to safeguard children’s rights and dignity.

Senator Ms.Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) said, “Today on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we gather to confront one of the gravest violation of human rights: child trafficking. This day serves as a reminder of the pervasive threat that traffickers pose to the safety and dignity of children and it also presents an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment for combating trafficking.”

Closing the high-level segment Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jahangir (PSP) emphasized, human trafficking, particularly child trafficking, is a serious human rights violation that demands our unwavering attention and action. In Pakistan, the FIA has been leading efforts to combat this heinous crime. Our work is significantly enhanced through collaboration with our esteemed partners. This joint event is a testament to our unified response and shared commitment to eradicating trafficking in persons.