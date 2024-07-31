PTI’s Raoof Hasan on judicial remand

A court in Islamabad has remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan and other suspects to a 14-day judicial custody in an anti-state propaganda case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Hasan before District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Bhatti, who denied the FIA’s request for an additional five-day physical remand.

Separately, PTI MPA Sher Afzal Marwat has been indicted in an illegal construction case concerning a farmhouse.

The indictment was issued by Civil Judge Dr. Mumtaz Hanjra, who also summoned witnesses and evidence from the Director-General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for 26 September.

The RDA had lodged a case at Naseerabad police station, accusing Marwat of illegal construction and encroachments, which led to the court’s decision to charge him.

Marwat, however, denied the charges, stating that the allegations were false and based on outdated notices. He claimed ownership of the farmhouse, asserting that no illegal constructions or encroachments had been made.