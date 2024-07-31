SHC judge reprimands LEAs in businessman kidnapping case

‘There is no point in spending billions of rupees on law enforcement agencies,’ observes Justice Kausar Sultana

Justice Kausar Sultana of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has remarked that there is “no point in spending billions of rupees on law enforcement agencies” in Karachi, while hearing a case regarding the recovery of industrialist Zulfiqar Ahmed, who was kidnapped from Karachi some days ago. Industrialist Zulfiqar Ahmed was abducted from the Mauripur Road in Karachi on July 23 along with his friend Qaiser. They were forcibly whisked away at gunpoint by eight masked men in a double-cabin vehicle. However, Qaiser was released shortly after.

Hearing a plea filed by Zulfiqar Ahmed’s wife Amber Zulfiqar for his recovery, Justice Kausar Sultana said that under the circumstances, it was better that the country had no security forces.

“Our children are flying abroad, leaving their country as their lives here are at risk…parents remain upset for the life of their children lest someone take his/her life for a mobile phone,” she said.

Hearing the case, the judge further highlighted the law and order situation in the megacity, saying that citizens hired private security guards and closing their bank accounts in the country, asking the police official whether the law-enforcement agencies are stronger or the criminals.

The SHC judge warned that a case would be filed against a station house officer (SHO) if Zulfiqar Ahmed or anyone from his office was kidnapped again. During the hearing, Assistant Prosecutor General Sindh told the court that it was a case of a missing person and now he had come back. Hearing the argument, Justice Sultana asked if it was a case of kidnapping for ransom.

Petitioner Anber Zulfiqar’s counsel told the bench that the industrialist was picked up from Karachi and he was recovered from Lahore.

Expressing her concern over the law and order situation in the provincial capital, the court asked the investigation officer, “With a budget worth billions of rupees, what are police and the Rangers doing?” The counsel replied that the paramilitary force were not a party to the case.

The Sindh’s top court further inquired about the progress of the investigation. Replying to the query, the investigation officer said no one from the petitioner showed up for the investigation nor did anyone get their statements recorded.

The petitioner’s lawyer clarified that Zulfiqar Ahmed would get his statement recorded before the court, adding that he was not in a state to record his statement.

The petitioner’s lawyer further said that police have been making different excuses to register the case which has not been lodged so far.

Last week, Anber Zulfiqar filed her plea, seeking the recovery of Zulfiqar Ahmed, stating that her husband was a prominent businessman and managing director of textile manufacturing and oil companies. According to her, Ahmed left his office on July 23 with his friend Qaiser. The family reported that the businessman was last seen being forcibly taken by masked gunmen on the Mauripur Road.

Last week, the Kalri police registered a first information report (FIR) against eight men who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping. The men were said to be carrying weapons when they took Ahmed away. Two high-powered teams were formed to investigate the incident. The teams were led by the CIA deputy inspector general and the Zonal DIG.