No one has right to issue a decree to kill anyone: Tarar

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has said no one has the right to issue any decree to kill anybody. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the Muslims have belief in the end of the Prophethood and there should be a zero tolerance in this regard.

This is a legal issue and it can be discussed in the parliament and the judiciary has the right to interpret constitution, he stated.

Tarar suggested there were so many learned religious scholars in the country and the matter should be entrusted to them, constituting a committee which would inform the house later on.