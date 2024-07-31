Pakistan envoy emphasises stronger UAE ties

A delegation of the students of Zayed University Abu Dhabi on Tuesday called on Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the embassy. In the meeting, the ambassador praised the vision of the UAE leadership including late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in transforming the country into an economic and tourism hub, he wrote on his X timeline.

He also recalled Sheikh Zayed’s affection with Pakistan and also emphasized the strong political and economic relations between Pakistan and the UAE, reflected through cooperation in multifaceted areas.