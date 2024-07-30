Balochistan CM invites BYC for talks after Gwadar protest turns violent

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the “one-sided narrative” and “propaganda” surrounding the ongoing sit-in in Gwadar and extended an invitation to Dr Mahrang Baloch and the Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) for negotiations.

He reported that 16 FC personnel were injured in the Gwadar violence, with one losing an eye. “The state will not be held hostage by anyone, but for the sake of peace, we once again invite Mahrang Baloch for negotiations,” he added. Speaking in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday, Bugi criticised the international and local portrayal of the Gwadar incident. “India and the UK have highlighted this issue, while some of our political leaders have used it for their vote banks,” he stated, adding, “In Gwadar, violent mobs have attacked security forces.”

Bugti emphasised the government’s responsibility to protect all citizens, saying, “We cannot leave ordinary people at the mercy of violent mobs. No political leader speaks when non-locals are killed or kidnapped, yet some make statements about missing persons and then say something entirely different in private.”

He explained that a large delegation was expected in Gwadar, leading the BYC to stage their sit-in. “We asked Mahrang to hold their rally elsewhere, and the government would provide all facilities and responsibilities,” he said. “We were aware of their intentions to disrupt peace and order,” he remarked.

Bugti pointed out that the Gwadar protest turned violent, with security personnel attacked. “We cannot allow mobs to run the assembly,” he declared. “There is a significant conspiracy against Pakistan, involving certain elements, self-proclaimed human rights advocates, political leaders, and social media.”

He refuted claims that the entire province was shut down, stating that life in every division was normal. “The people of Balochistan know that their progress is with Pakistan,” he added, criticising social media for spreading discord.

Highlighting the progress of the Baloch people, Bugti noted, “Today, a Baloch is the President of Pakistan, which indicates our development.” He affirmed the government’s readiness for dialogue. “The doors for negotiations remain open. We are prepared to accept all demands of the protesters, except one.” He questioned the silence over abductions and suggested no restrictions on business activities across provincial lines. “Balochistan cannot afford further unrest. A certain faction is continuously trying to create a rift between the government and the people.”

Separately, the ISPR said a violent mob, identified as members of the so-called “Baloch Raji Muchi,” assaulted security forces personnel in Gwadar district on Monday, resulting in the death of Sepoy Shabbir Baloch, 30, from Balochistan’s Sibi district.

The unprovoked attack injured sixteen soldiers, including an officer. Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with doctored images and videos, spreading fake and malicious propaganda to garner sympathy and support for the unlawful march.

“Security forces have displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations,” said the military’s media wing. “The violent actions of the mob are unacceptable, and those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Citizens are urged to remain calm and avoid falling prey to propaganda, while cooperating with law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and order.

“Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability in Balochistan,” the ISPR statement concluded.