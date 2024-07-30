Imran, wife’s remand in graft case extended by 10 days

An accountability court in Rawalpindi has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi by 10 days in a Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had presented the couple before the court after the expiry of their previous seven-day remand and submitted a progress report on the newly filed case to the judge.

The hearing was attended by NAB Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and the investigative deputy director of the case Mohsin Haroon.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer Salman Safdar opposed the extension in remand sought by the anti-graft body’s team.

The hearing also witnessed an altercation between the incarcerated former prime minister and NAB prosecutor general.

“My wife has no links with the Toshakhana, why is she being punished,” Imran said, adding that the former first lady wasn’t a public office holder while he served on the post of premier.

“The NAB officials are sellouts who would do anything for money,” he jibed.

The remarks offended Abbasi, who warned Imran “not to get personal with me” and talk about the case.

He said he had never discussed anything “personal” about the PTI founder. The NAB prosecutor challenged Imran to buy a complete dinner and tea set for Rs30,000 from Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazar, as he referred to the state gifts the former PM had received from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Did Muhammad bin Salman gift you a dinner set and tea set worth Rs30,000,” Abbasi asked the cricketer-turned-politician.

At this point, the court took a break during the hearing and resumed the proceedings afterward.

Upon the resumption, Imran apologised to Abbasi for his remarks, which was accepted by the latter.

After the completion of arguments, the court adjourned the proceedings till August 8, directing the NAB team to present Imran and Bushra on the next hearing.

Separately, Imran Khan, has confirmed and clarified his call for a protest outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) during an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Monday.

Khan stood by his statement about calling for a peaceful protest outside GHQ prior to the events of May 9. He stated, “My statement about the protest outside GHQ was presented as if I confessed or committed a crime on May 9. I made three vlogs and mentioned it 12 times in police investigations.”

He alleged that there were plans to kill him outside the Judicial Complex on March 18, with evidence in his possession. “I instructed the party to hold a peaceful protest outside GHQ and cantonments if the army and Rangers arrested me,” Khan added.

When questioned about the violence on May 9, Khan responded, “The protest wasn’t peaceful because it was pre-planned. CCTV footage is not being released because our people are not in it, and it would prove our innocence.”

Khan announced his intention to go to court over the missing CCTV footage and to file a case against the Rangers for his alleged abduction from the High Court premises. He questioned who ordered the Rangers to arrest him and who commanded the attack on the party chairman.

Khan criticised the government’s crackdown on social media, citing the arrest of 75-year-old cancer patient Raof Hasan. He called for a judicial commission to ensure a transparent investigation.

“The government fears PTI and wants to dismantle it through the military,” Khan claimed, criticising the recent budget and stating it had tarnished the government’s credibility.

Khan defended social media as the voice of the democratic public, urging against labelling it as ‘digital terrorism’. “Without criticism, institutions will be destroyed,” he warned.

When reminded of his own laws penalising criticism of the military during his tenure, Khan differentiated between criticism and defamation, asserting that no journalists had fled or been killed under his government. He acknowledged that even former president Pervez Musharraf’s era was more liberal.

Khan affirmed that all institutions, including national security agencies, should be open to criticism. He highlighted the support judges receive on social media for ruling in PTI’s favour.

He stressed that the military belongs to Pakistan, not any political party, and its alignment with the current government could harm its credibility, economy, and democracy.

In response to another question, Khan blamed the establishment for obstructing PTI in the elections and facilitating the swift dismissal of corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding future protests, Khan announced a major rally in Swabi on August 5, positioning it as a demonstration of PTI’s public power and a strategic move to avoid unrest.