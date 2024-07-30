CM Maryam orders cut in prices of food items

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired an emergency meeting on the price and supply chain mechanism, directing authorities to enhance efficiency in the supply chain to control food prices across the province.

The CM said, “We will not allow unnecessary burden of inflation on people. The prices of essential commodities should be within the reach of people. By correcting demand and supply mechanism, it will be possible to control artificial inflation.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said improving supply system of essential commodities will further reduce costs, adding that supply chain mechanism should be made foolproof to avoid crisis and shortage of goods in the market. Earlier, the authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing on the supply chain mechanism and food prices in the province.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, secretaries concerned and other relevant officers were also present.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that all possible measures are being taken to eliminate environmental pollution in Punjab.

In a meeting with British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott to discuss promotion of mutual cooperation in education, health and other sectors, here on Monday, the CM added, “We are providing solar panels to people for economic relief.” The solarization project will be started in Punjab from August 14, she mentioned.

The CM said that transparency and merit would be ensured in the bidding of solar panel project, adding that British companies are welcomed to participate in the project.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott that the Punjab government was taking all possible measures for the protection of women and children. She apprised her about the establishment of first Virtual Women Police Station and Virtual Child Safety Center in Punjab.

The British High Commissioner appreciated the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act in Punjab, and termed the Child Marriage Bill an exemplary initiative of the Punjab government. She said the Punjab government was taking unique and historic steps for the protection of women and children. The CM commended the welfare services of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Punjab.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Sara Hayat, Head of British High Commission Lahore Office Clara Strandhoj and other officers were also present.