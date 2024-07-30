Death toll from Kurram tribal feud rises to 43

The tribal clashes in Kurram District upon land dispute have intensified, resulting in the deaths of 43 individuals, with 177 reported injured.

According to police sources, the conflict between the tribes has entered its sixth day. Despite a ceasefire agreement, intense gunfire continues in various parts of Lower Kurram. Meanwhile, no firing has been reported between the villages of Upper Kurram, Bushehra, and Malikhil following the ceasefire.

Initial skirmishes were reported between the Boshera and Mali Khel tribes. However, these altercations turned violent and deadly when both sides resorted to using their heavy weaponry, said official sources. Authorities feared that the number of casualties could increase even further if the fighting continued.

Recent reports indicate that overnight, heavy exchanges of fire occurred at four additional locations in Kurram District, including Balishkhel, Kharkali Sangina Pewar, Teri Mangal Zeran, Khumsa Maqbal, and Kunj Releza. Hospital sources have confirmed that the latest clashes in Balishkhel resulted in eight more fatalities and 11 injuries. This brings the total casualties in Kurram District to 43 dead and 177 injured.

The main Parachinar-Peshawar highway remains closed to all traffic due to the ongoing tension, causing significant difficulties for residents. Continuous clashes and road closures have led to protests in various cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad, against the violence in Kurram District.