Balochistan-CARs trade boosts Pak-Indonesia ties

Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusumahas has said that Balochistan’s trade connection with the Central Asian states (CARs) will prove to be important in the mutual trade between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Similarly, due to its location, Balochistan is important in the economy and trade of Pakistan, he said in press release issued here on Monday.

Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusumahas said this while visited Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) Balochistan Office along with his economic team.

Meanwhile on the occasion Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and his team were received by Senior Vice Chairman of FPCCI, Haji Jamaluddin and President Zhob Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the industrialists and business leaders of Balochistan.

The envoy said that due to its location, Balochistan is close to the Central Asian states on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is also connected with the Middle East, which is very important in its future trade.

He said that this province of Pakistan can play an important role in the geo economy of Pakistan by using its geostrategic position.

Rahmat Hindiarta Kusumahas said that Indonesia wants to expand its economic and trade relations with Pakistan in the future and in this regard the Indonesian Embassy is ready to provide all kinds of facilities to the business communities in Pakistan.

He said that talks are ongoing to promote the new economic sector of the future trade of Pakistan and Indonesia.

The envoy said that the role of the private sector is very important in the trade of both the countries and efforts are being made on two sides.

He said that he will maintain contact with all the chambers of commerce and the business community of Balochistan and in this regard will increase the links between the business communities of both the countries. He said that he will also visit the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hold an important business meeting there.

While visiting the Quetta dry -fruit market on this occasion, he said that the trade between Pakistan and Indonesia in this sector can increase further. He said that he will make all efforts to promote bilateral trade in this sector.