Gold rates up by Rs 200 per tola to Rs 252,700

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs. 252,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 252,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 172 to Rs. 216,650 from Rs. 216,478 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold up to Rs. 198,595 from Rs.198,438, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,860 and Rs.2,451.98 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,390 from $2,386, the Association reported.