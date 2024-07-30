Rupee sheds 17 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 17 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day?s closing of Rs 278.33. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.40 and Rs 280.05 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 13 paisa to close at Rs 301.92 against the last day?s closing of Rs 302.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas a decrease of Rs1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.95 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.20. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs75.82 and Rs74.23 respectively.