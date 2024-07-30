Martinenghi denies Peaty to win Olympic 100m breaststroke gold

Nicolo Martinenghi stunned Adam Peaty to win the Olympic 100m breaststroke gold medal on Sunday, denying the British great a third straight title.

The Italian came home strongly, in the seventh lane, to win by a fingertip in 59.03secs, with Peaty and American Nic Fink both clocking 59.05 to share second place. Chinese world champion Qin Haiyang led at the turn but faded to seventh. The shock win shattered Peaty’s hopes of matching American legend Michael Phelps as the only men to win three consecutive Olympic titles in the same event.

An emotional Peaty had tears in his eyes after the race but said they weren’t in any way a sign of sadness. “It’s not sad at all. I think anyone that’s done sport, I think if you’re willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there’s no such thing as a loss. I’m so happy that the right man won it,” he said. “It could have gone either way but honestly, this is my sixth Olympic medal.

“And I think the 14-year-old that started out on this crusade… six Olympic medals, three of them gold, still the world record holder in two events. “You know, you can’t beat that. I think it’s broken me, this sport, but it’s also given me life. It’s given me everything I am.” The race was billed as a showdown between Peaty and Qin, the 200m world record holder. When Peaty took time out to address mental health issues, Qin swept all the breaststroke gold medals at last year’s world championships.

But he came to Paris under a cloud, reportedly among the 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned drug ahead of the Tokyo Games in a scandal that rocked the sport this year when it came to light. Instead, Martinenghi, who won a bronze in Tokyo, stole their glory.