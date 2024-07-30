India clinch series in rain-hit T20 after Sri Lanka collapse

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India to a seven-wicket win in the rain-hit second T20 international against Sri Lanka and clinch the series on Sunday. Chasing a rain-revised target of 78 in eight overs, India raced to victory with nine balls to spare at Kandy’s Pallekele International Stadium.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series to mark a strong beginning with their new-age team under Suryakumar and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 internationals after the team’s World Cup triumph in Barbados last month.