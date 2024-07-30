Serie A newboys Como sign ex-France star Varane

Ambitious Como continued their busy summer of recruitment on Sunday by signing former France defender Raphael Varane ahead of the lakeside club’s first Serie A season in 21 years. Varane has joined Como on a two-year deal with an option for another season after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season. World champion with France in 2018, Varane played 93 times for his country before retiring from international football last year. The 31-year-old won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup with United, a meagre return in three years at the Premier League giants after a trophy-laden decade at Real Madrid. Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid, who were also crowned world champions four times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The centre-back is the latest in a host of names brought in by Como this summer after securing automatic promotion last season and ending a two-decade absence from the top flight.