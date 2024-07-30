Javed Akhtar confirms his X account recovered after being hacked

Famous Bollywood playwright and poet Javed Akhtar’s official X account was hacked, a few Indian media reports highlighted. Hackers gained access to the famous writer’s account on the site and shared a post regarding the participation of Indian contingent in the 2024 Olympics. Akhtar, who uses the site actively to share his views on a wide range of topics, updated about the news on Sunday. After getting the access of his account again, he said, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me.” However, he did not tell when he came to know about the breach of his security. He did nevertheless inform his 4.6 million followers that a complaint would be filed in the X about the incident.