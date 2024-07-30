NCSW and UNICEF launch ‘BOLO’ campaign to eradicate child marriage

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and UNICEF, in partnership with UNFPA and UN Women, have launched a nationwide communication campaign called “BOLO” (Speak Up) to eradicate child marriage in Pakistan.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of child marriage and push for amendments in the law and its implementation. Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, emphasized the need for collective efforts from the government, NGOs, civil society, media, and other stakeholders to address this issue. We have campaigned across the country to develop a national consensus and to collect the factual situation, at the moment Child Marriage Restraint Act id under discussion at the Parliament and we are hopeful a minimum age of 18 and National Identity Card’s presence will become a law for marrying.

UNICEF officials presented the key features of the campaign, highlighting the importance of addressing gender harmful barriers and deprivation. Representatives from UNFPA and UN Women pledged to continue their efforts for legal amendments and implementation.