PTA carries crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs in 5 cities

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Offices Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar have conducted a series of raids against franchisees cellular companies, located in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, KotMomin, Kohat and Hangu.

The franchisees were reportedly involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs, often associated with criminal activities such as fraud, identity theft, and other illicit operations.

During the raids, the FIA seized 4 laptops, 1 PC, 12 BVS devices, active SIMs, mobile phones, hard disks, original CNICs with photocopies and soft copies of Afghan passports and POR cards. Fifteen persons working for the franchisees were arrested on the spot and FIRs have been registered by the agency, said a news release.

FIA is further investigating the cases.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.