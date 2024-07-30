President urges improving recruitment process for govt jobs

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday urged to increase the quota for women and minorities in government sector jobs to enhance their inclusion in the mainstream of society.

Speaking to a delegation of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), led by senior member Akbar Hussain Durrani, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari directed the commission to further improve the civil service recruitment process, said a media statement issued by the President House

The president said that with the improved recruitment system, the ‘right person for the right’ job will be selected. He urged the need to make the recruitment process more efficient and transparent by adopting modern technology and new methods, particularly computerised testing, that would help in the selection of qualified and efficient civil servants.

President Zardari said that FPSC has an important responsibility of recruiting civil servants as well as improving service delivery and promoting good governance in the country.

The president said that candidates securing high marks during the written examination should be fairly evaluated.

Akbar Hussain Durrani, the FPSC senior member, briefed the president about the role and function of the commission in recruiting government servants. He also highlighted certain issues being faced by the FPSC.

President Zardari assured the delegation of his support and guidance in the resolution of problems and improving the recruitment system.

Earlier, the president called for financial autonomy of women and improving their access to financial services and credit to encourage women entrepreneurs.

The president, talking to the Group Chief Executive of the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Bill Winters, who along with his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that economic empowerment of women would not only strengthen them financially but would also help uplift their families, besides contributing to the national economy.

He said that banks should support women entrepreneurs as well as enhance their representation in the banking sector. The delegation briefed the president about SCB’s contributions to Pakistan’s economy, the development and evolution of the banking industry, and the socio-economic development of the country.