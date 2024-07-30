ATC allows open trial of Shadman police station attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday allowed an open trial of the Shadman Police Station attack case in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court permitted the families of the accused and a limited number of media personnel to attend the proceedings.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad passed the orders while allowing an application filed by PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel, Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, argued in favor of an open trial and requested the court to allow it. He contended that an open trial is a fundamental and legal right of the accused, which cannot be denied.