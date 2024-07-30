Lightning strike claims 8 lives in Thar

As many as 8 people died as a result of lightning strike during rain in Tharparkar on Monday, while more than 60 cattle were killed in different areas.

According to details, six individuals lost their lives when lightning struck the village of Akraro in Nagarparkar during the rain. The deceased include 20 year old Ramesh Bheel, 17 year old Ranjit Bheel, 40 year old Bhamro Bheel, 14 year old girl Sagna Bheel, 16 year old Vikram Bheel and 17 year old girl Anita Bheel. Another person, named Tabo was injured and shifted to the civil hospital Mithi for treatment.

In another incident, 35 year old Shafi Manganhar from Cheelhar died due to a lightning strike in the village of Bantari, Nagarparkar. Additionally, 11 year old girl Farzana Mangrio also lost her life in the village of Khameso Ji Dhani, Chachro. Moreover, lightning also killed more than 60 cattle in different areas of Thar including seven cows in village Akraro, five goats in Godi, six donkeys in Kumbhari, 24 goats in Sakryo.