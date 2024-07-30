Arshad Sharif murder case: Matter handed over to SC’s committee

The matter related to formation of a larger bench on suo-motu case for investigation of Arshad Sharif murder has been handed over to the Supreme Court’s three members committee.

The apex court’s three-member bench heard the suo motu case for investigation of Arshad Sharif murder.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan were members of the bench. During the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that this matter wasn’t presented before the bench. The Attorney General responded to the court that interim reports have been presented to the court.

The Attorney General contended that a document for joint legal assistance has been devised and it will be approved in the next session of cabinet.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah inquired about any judgement from the court of Kenya and the Attorney General replied that the judgement has been issued. During the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that there wouldn’t be any debate on the merits of this case. Consequently, the court sent the matter of larger bench formation to SC’s three members committee.