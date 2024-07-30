New Beginnings: 100 flood-hit families in Sukkur receive house keys

Construction of 3100 houses for flood affectees in district Sukkur has been completed by the Sindh government, as part of a larger project of 83417 houses under Sindh People’s Housing Scheme for Flood Affected People. Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, and Chairman District Council Syed Kumail Haider Shah handed over keys and ownership documents to the beneficiaries.

A ceremony was held in village Peer Muhammad Jagirani near Rohri regarding the distribution of houses among flood affectees, where they distributed house keys and ownership certificates to 100 flood affectees. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, MB Raja Dharejo was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah informed that under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh Government has launched a massive housing project, aiming to construct 2.1 million houses for flood affectees across the province. This project will bring relief to around 10 million people in Sindh and is expected to be completed within two years. He noted that while floods had affected hundreds of thousands of people in other provinces, only the Sindh government, led by the Pakistan People’s Party, was actively engaged in rebuilding homes.

He mentioned that bank accounts for 800,000 families had been activated, and the process of transferring funds in installments had begun. Some families had received one or two installments, while others had received their third or fourth installment.

He stressed that along with the Chief Minister of Sindh, their goal was to ensure transparency in the project, enabling flood-affected families to have a secure roof over their heads. Further, he mentioned that a non governmental organization Hands, is overseeing construction of homes for flood-affected individuals in Sukkur, with financial support from the Sindh government, World Bank, and other organizations.

He emphasized that the construction process prioritizes essential amenities like water supply, drainage, sanitation, and healthcare facilities to ensure a healthy living environment.

Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh said that the PPP Sindh Government, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was fulfilling its promise to provide homes to flood affectees. He said that the construction of 2.1 million homes was a clear testament to the fact that the People’s Party believed in serving the people.

The People’s Housing Project will not only provide shelter to the affected people but also create employment opportunities. “Building a robust infrastructure to mitigate the impact of future natural disasters and floods is our foremost priority, the Spokesperson added. On the occasion, they conducted an inspection of the housing project being constructed for flood affectees. During the briefing, it was revealed that the construction targets for Sukkur district include 83,417 houses, with 12,819 houses planned for Taluka New Sukkur and Sukkur City, 26,515 houses being built for flood victims in Taluka Rohri, 27,119 houses targeted for Pano Akil taluka, and 16,954 houses under construction in Saleh Pat taluka. Thereafter, Provincial Minister Syed Nasser Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Shaikh, and Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamail Hyder Shah also visited Targhati village and inspected the newly constructed homes for flood affectees. They also distributed house keys and ownership documents to the deserving beneficiaries.

On this occasion, it was informed during the briefing that initially, the target was set to build houses for 304 families in Targhati, out of which the first installment has been transferred to 275 families. Work has been done up to the DPC stage for the construction of 234 houses. 212 families have received their second installment, and 133 families have received their third installment. Moreover, the construction of roofs has been completed in 90 houses.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the construction work of houses for flood affectees has been expedited across the province, and ownership rights are being given to the affectees.

IBA Pass Candidate/Jobs: In response to a question, he said that whoever comes on merit, the People’s Party has given them employment, despite facing obstacles and having to answer in courts, but we have been giving jobs on merit, no injustice will be done to the candidates who passed the IBA test, their process is ongoing, they don’t need to protes as Sindh government is working on it for them.

He revealed that some individuals are provoking him to resort to protests.