Govt reviews performance of Pakistani prisoners abroad

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs reviewed the performance of the Foreign Services Academy, (FSA) Institute for Regional Studies, (IRS) and the Institute for Strategic Studies (ISS). The committee also reviewed the number of Pakistanis imprisoned in foreign jails, including the names of the prisoners, the crimes committed, the periods of imprisonment, and the steps taken by the government for their release.

The meeting of Senate Body was held under the chair of Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui at Parliament House on Monday. During the meeting, the chairman and members expressed their displeasure over the non-participation of the heads of the relevant institutions regarding the performance issues of FSA, IRS and ISS. Members emphasized that Parliament is the supreme institution and that the heads of these institutions must ensure their participation in committee briefings. The chairman demanded an explanation for the absence of the institution heads and questioned whose responsibility it was within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure their attendance.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar remarked that institutions should not adopt such an attitude, asserting that Parliament is the supreme institution. Senator Sherry Rehman added that the committee is important, and the heads of the relevant institutions should have ensured their participation and provided necessary information. The chairman expressed disappointment and directed that the briefing agendas for these institutions be postponed until the next meeting to ensure their participation.

Regarding the number of Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, the names of the prisoners, their crimes, the period of imprisonment, and the measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their release, Chairman Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui expressed disappointment that the requested information was not fully provided. He highlighted the seriousness of the matter and suggested creating a special desk to handle the cases of Pakistanis imprisoned abroad and to maintain contact with their families.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that most prisoners were those who had settled illegally in foreign countries and that names, crimes, and other details could not be disclosed until complete documentation was received. The committee was informed that there are 29,065 prisoners across 87 Pakistani missions abroad, with over 18,500 in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Members noted that this issue had been previously raised and that names and details of all prisoners were previously obtained. The Chairman stated that previous records would be reviewed, and steps would be taken to assist in the release of prisoners.

Senators Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Sherry Rehman noted that many Pakistanis imprisoned abroad are held for minor crimes and emphasized the need for effective measures to reunite them with their families. Senator Kakar suggested that the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs should not only monitor but also provide guidelines to the Foreign Office. Senator Irfan Siddiqui added that foreign missions should be fully mobilized to assist in the release of Pakistani prisoners, similar to how foreign embassies act when their citizens are arrested abroad.

The committee was informed that privacy laws in European countries are strict, and governments there do not provide information without the prisoners’ consent. The Chairman demanded details on how many correspondences had been made with foreign governments for prisoner release, particularly with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Due to the non-participation of institution heads and incomplete information, the committee decided to postpone the meeting and review these issues in detail at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Committee Senator irfan-ul- Haq Siddique, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Senator Atta-ul-Rehman, Senator Rubina Qaim Khani, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.