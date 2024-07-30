Pervaiz Elahi again skips indictment on medical grounds

Former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi could not be indicted in illegal appointments case being heard by an anti-corruption court in Lahore on Monday as the former CM did not appear in court.

The court was due to charge-sheet Pervaiz Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others in the case today but the PTI leader skipped the hearing on medical grounds.

Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyers filed an application in the court seeking exemption from appearance. They also submitted a medical certificate in the court.

According to the medical report, the doctors have advised Pervaiz Elahi to refrain from long travel as his ribs fracture is yet to heal fully.

Moreover, the former chief minister is also suffering from infection in the fracture.

The presiding judge expressed displeasure over Pervaiz Elahi’s absence. The judge, however, approved his application from exemption but directed him to appear on next hearing for indictment. The court then adjourned the case until September 4.