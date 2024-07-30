Shaheens fall short in thrilling contest as Bangladesh ‘A’ level series

Pakistan Shaheens fell five runs short of the 296-run target as the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’ finished in a thrilling manner on Monday at the DXC Arena in Darwin. The pendulum kept swinging all day as Bangladesh ‘A’ bowlers took the required six wickets, striking at regular intervals, while Shaheens’ batters dug deep, eventually falling five runs short. The fourth day’s play saw 56.2 overs bowled while Shaheens scored 154 runs. Bangladesh ‘A’ skipper Mahmudul Hasan Joy led the team from front with a match-winning five-wicket haul with his figures reading 5-21 in 13 overs. At the beginning of the day, Shaheens required 160 runs to win with Haseebullah and Tayyab Tahir on the crease. Haseebullah (51, 120b, 7x4s) departed after adding seven runs to his overnight total of 44. At this point, Tayyab (43, 97b, 3x4s) and Omair Bin Yousuf (45, 103b, 4x4s) joined forces to stitch a dogged 65-run sixth-wicket partnership off 21 overs before the former succumbed to Mahmudul in 66th over.