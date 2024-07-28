China edge Japan as Olympic gymnastics springs into action

China shaded Japan in men’s artistic gymnastics qualifying at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, with all-around leader Zhang Boheng hailing his team’s spirit.

On a frenetic first day’s action at Bercy Arena, a boisterous crowd was treated to a taste of the thrills and spills ahead, with American superstar Simone Biles making her eagerly awaited entrance on Sunday.

The Russian Olympic Committee won the men’s team title at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games but Russian gymnasts are not defending their title, leaving China as favourites to take gold for the first time since London 2012 on Monday.

Led by Olympic debutant Zhang, China topped the team qualifying standings by 2.434 points from Japan.

Britain, featuring world vault champion Jake Jarman and double Olympic pommel horse gold medallist Max Whitlock, were third ahead of Ukraine and the United States.

Zhang topped the individual all-around table from Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka and defending champion Daiki Hashimoto.

“I’m happy with that, it’s my highest score in a major competition this year” said Zhang.

“Our team performed excellently. Everyone did very well and showed great team spirit.”

Hashimoto, seeking to emulate his compatriot Kohei Uchimura by securing back-to-back titles in gymnastics’ blue riband event, will have to up his game on Monday.

The youngest-ever all-around male Olympic champion — he was 19 at the Covid-delayed Tokyo 2020 Games — trailed Zhang by more than 3.5 points at the end of all-around qualifying.

Hashimoto, recovering from an injury in Paris, also won horizontal bar gold in Tokyo but failed to make the final this time after losing balance on landing.

His compatriot, Kazuma Kaya, forecast a fierce team battle with China on Monday.

“In Tokyo we got a silver medal with a little margin (in the team event). So it was frustrating, but we kept practising every day for success today. Next time, in two days, I want the gold medal,” said Kaya.

China’s Zou Jingyuan produced the highest score of the day in qualifying for parallel bars, with 16.200 points.

The 26-year-old defending parallel bars champion was also top of qualifying for rings.

With China and Japan forecast to fight it out for team gold, Britain look well-placed for a medal.

Whitlock, 31, finished third in pommel horse qualifying.

The British gymnast is seeking a third consecutive title and a record fourth medal on the same apparatus at the 2024 Games.

Double world champion Rhys McClenaghan joined America’s Stephen Nedoroscik at the top of the standings to leave Ireland dreaming of their first-ever gymnastics medal of any colour.

Among the crowd was Jill Biden, representing US President Joe Biden, who made a point of chatting to the American team.

Paul Juda, a first-time Olympian, found tumbling, diving and vaulting far less nerve-wracking than his meeting with the First Lady.

“I still don’t even get that,” Juda said after he and teammates were introduced to Biden. “I’m still in shock.

“And they were like, ‘Oh, you’re celebrities.’ I’m, like, ‘No, I’m just a gymnast from Deerfield, Illinois’ — it’s insane.”

The biggest roar from the home crowd was saved for Samir Ait Said.

The French gymnast suffered a horrific leg break in Rio, returned to take fourth spot in the rings in Tokyo and is set for the rings final at his third Olympics.