After injury heartbreak, Ait Said in hunt for Olympic rings medal

The thunderous ovation that greeted Samir Ait Said at Bercy Arena on Saturday nearly knocked the French gymnast off his stride as he launched his Paris Olympics qualifying campaign.

But the 34-year-old Frenchman put himself in the hunt for a long desired rings apparatus medal after a litany of injuries that included a shattered lower left leg suffered in vault qualifying at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

That was another Olympic blow for the rings specialist, who suffered a knee injury at the London Games.

“I want this medal,” said Ait Said, who made it back for the Tokyo Olympics but suffered a biceps injury and finished fourth on rings. “My father passed away after Rio and I made him a promise to have this medal.”