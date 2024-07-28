Evenepoel shakes off hangover with Olympic time trial title

Belgian Remco Evenepoel added the Olympic gold medal to his world title on Saturday, defying rain, a strong field and a Tour de France hangover to win the 32.4km individual time trial in Paris.

The 24-year-old was almost 15 seconds faster than Italian Filippo Ganna in second while another Belgian, Wout van Aert, took bronze at 25 seconds. Evenepoel said he only just recovered afer he came third overall in the Tour de France last weekend, won the white jersey as best young rider and also won one of the time trials. “I partied until four in the morning and then slept all day, it was two days before I got on a bike again and to be honest I only felt fresh again this morning,” said Evenepoel. A former footballer at youth international level, Evenepoel divides opinion in his homeland where he is loved and criticised in equal measure.