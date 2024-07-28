‘Radd’ and ‘Jafaa’ impress audience worldwide

Dramas ‘Radd’ and ‘Jafaa’ have captured the hearts of viewers not only in Pakistan but across the globe as they are currently leading the ratings and trending heavily.

‘Radd’ has captivated audience with its unique storyline and excellent performances by Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar and Arsalan Naseer.

Directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the drama delves into the trials and triumphs of the lead characters, Salaar and Emaan, as they navigate family conflicts and personal challenges.

With its 31st episode recently aired and the 32nd on the horizon, Radd is a hit on television, dominating the TRP charts.

On the other hand, Jafaa has captivated audience with its unique plot and stellar cast, including Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, and Usman Mukhtar.

Jafaa is directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Samira Fazal, with production by Momina Duraid.

The drama tells the story of a gynecologist named Zara and her troubled marriage, adding layers of complexity with a love triangle involving Moeez, Andaleeb and Numair.

The show has gained significant attention following a dramatic wedding sequence of Andaleeb and Numair and a suicide attempt by Andaleeb.

Both dramas have garnered impressive TRP ratings and are being warmly received by viewers worldwide.