Ryan Reynolds confirms sex of his fourth baby

Ryan Reynolds’ latest family update comes with a heartfelt message. Days after the Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth baby, Olin, Ryan confirmed their youngest child is a boy.

The actor-also dad to James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, with Lively-shared the news during a moving conversation with a man named John Bell whose late son Jake Bell loved Deadpool. Following Jake’s death in July 2020, John struggled greatly with his mental health. It was during his grief journey that John was inspired to help others facing trauma in their lives. Thus, creating the non-profit organization Walking 4 Hope, which “supports families and young people who find it difficult to deal with the pressures that day to day life presents,” according to its website.

“What I do now keeps me alive daily,” John said in an interview shared to Ryan’s

social media July 26, “because I’ve made my peace with death. I’m gonna be reunited with him at some point but it damn right ain’t now.” And John’s journey is showing others that they’re not alone.

“The resilience it takes to put one foot in front of the other, as many times as you’ve done it and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful,” Ryan told John. “I’m very grateful that you shared his story.” “I want to share with you that I too have a son,” the 47-year-old continued, “and if I love him 1/10th as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.” After Ryan posted their conversation, John shared his gratitude for the Just Friends star.

“I don’t know how I have managed to keep quiet for so long,” John wrote on X July 26. “I can not even begin to express what this man Ryan has done for me personally and for oir charity @Walking4Hope.” “But I never forget the foundations,” he added. “I want to express my gratitu de to everyone who has gotten behind me and our cause.” Though Ryan and Blake keep much of their family life private, he did share the name of their baby boy while sending a message to his loved ones at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere July 22.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” he told the audience. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing-that is, the contents of this movie-that happens in your wondrous life.” And while Ryan has a close bond with his kids, he recently joked with E! News that they prefer his costar Hugh Jackman.